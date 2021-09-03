‘Joined in heaven’ — Buford, GA father of four dies of COVID-19 one week after wife killed in house fire

CNN - Regional

BUFORD, Georgia (Gwinnett Daily Post) — Just one week after his wife was killed in a house fire, a father of four from Buford has died of complications from COVID-19, family members said.

Febe Santos was killed at her home in Buford after a fire broke out Aug. 25. Reports said Santos was quarantining in the basement as she recovered from COVID-19. A babysitter was able to get the four children out of the home, but couldn’t reach Santos.

Santos’ husband, Humberto Giron, was hospitalized with COVID-19 at the time of the fire.

Family members said that Giron died Sept. 1, just a week after his wife was killed in the house fire.

“She was joined in heaven by her loving husband,” family members wrote.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help the children, who range in age from 8 to 14. More than $43,000 has been raised as of Thursday afternoon.

The North Gwinnett Co-op is also working to help the family, collecting money and other items. Co-op officials said “all gift cards, towels, storage bins (and) supplies for the kids have been given to the family over the last week.”

Co-op officials said the children are now living with an aunt and uncle in Marietta.

“Please continue to pray for the children & their new family as they all are settling into their new normal,” the Co-op wrote on its Facebook page. “The Co-Op will (be) using all donated funds to pay the family’s mortgage & utility bills for a minimum of 3 months.

“By relieving these financial burdens, the family can focus on needs for the children. We will also assist with counseling needs for the children. We will continue to work with the family as needs arise.”

The Co-op said it will continue to accept donations in the family’s honor. Those wanting to make a financial gift can do so by going to: northgwinnettcoop.org/donate/donate-money. The Co-op asked for the donations to be marked “in honor of” and to list the Garcia Family.

“Thank you again for everyone’s love and support!” the Co-op wrote. “Together WE make a difference!”

