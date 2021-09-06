Courthouse closed to public due to fire damage

CNN - Regional

By James Paxson

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — The origins of a fire that happened at the Genesee County Courthouse on Thursday Sept. 4 is under investigation.

The fire was contained to the Clerk’s Office on the second floor in the Vital Records Area. Joshua Freeman the Director of Administration for the Genesee County Board of Commissioners said in a press release there is a significant amount of fire and water damage in that office.

There is also damage to the first floor from the sprinkler system. The courthouse will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 7 to allow remediation of all the damage.

Staff will be notified if they are supposed to show up on Tuesday.

