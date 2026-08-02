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Local Forecast

First Alert Weather Alert continues with more extreme heat Sunday

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Published 5:18 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — A First Alert Weather Alert remains in effect Sunday as temperatures stay at dangerous levels.

Yesterday was officially the warmest day of the year so far, reaching 117 degrees. The first 120-degree day will have to wait, though, as today's high is expected to be near yesterday's peak.

The Extreme Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday. An Air Quality Watch also remains in effect until 8 p.m. because of elevated ozone pollution. With these conditions, it's recommended to stay indoors when possible, stay hydrated and check on neighbors. The heat can become dangerous quickly, especially if you're unprepared.

EXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8p.m. MONDAY

AIR QUALITY WATCH UNTIL 8 p.m. SUNDAY

The high-pressure system driving these dangerous temperatures will begin to weaken today, allowing monsoonal moisture to potentially increase during the latter half of the week.

Temperatures are expected to remain above 110 degrees throughout the week, with a high near 112 on the first day of classes for the Palm Springs Unified School District Wednsday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Matthew Pearce

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