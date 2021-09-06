Educators, activists launch campaign ‘Teach the Truth’ in support of Critical Race Theory

CNN - Regional

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — In response to Wisconsin Republicans seeking to ban Critical Race Theory, a group of activists spoke out in support of educators who say they are “teaching the truth” on Sunday, Sept. 5. “We will continue to teach our students the truth, the whole truth, the historically accurate truth, no matter the consequences,” one activist said.

Wisconsin is among more than two dozens states that introduced legislation to limit how public school teachers can talk about issues of race and sexism in the classroom.

“We think that (this) is an attempt by our legislature to begin to legislate things like Critical Race Theory like some of these other bills that we see happening across this nation” Angela Harris, Chair of Black Educators Caucus Milwaukee, said. “Today and at all of our events, we want to make sure we present to our community some type of call to action or a response to a demand that we have.”

At least 25 other states have introduced similar legislation.

