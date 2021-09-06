Mom and three kids enroll at TSU together, encouraging each other to get degrees

CNN - Regional

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — It’s common for siblings to attend the same college, but what if mom says, “I want to come too”. For one family at Tennessee State University, that’s exactly what they are doing.

When you meet Tajuana Dixon-Nations and her four kids, you can tell they are close knit. Chantrise Dixon is the oldest and recently re-enrolled as a sophomore at TSU after she left a few years back to care for her family. Gelon Nations is a freshman studying psychology. And Gregory Nations is a sophomore transfer student majoring in biology. As for mom, she’s the freshman in the family.

“When I registered them for school I decided, what’s holding me back?” Tajuana says. “So, I said let me register now along with them because I’m going to need the help. So, with three students going what better time than now.”

Her kids didn’t think twice about it.

“I mean I was just like “OK”,” Gregory says.

This isn’t the first time Tajuana was accepted into TSU, she got in 27 years ago.

“It’s my admissions letter from back in 1994,” Tajuana shows News4 the piece of paper. “But I had my daughter, that responsibility was bigger than I thought. And I never knew that I could return, you know, immediately. And raising a family, you know, it’s hard.”

Fast forward 27 years later, Chantrise and mom are in the same business class.

“She’s going to be asking for help, so guess we are going to have get ready,” Chantrise jokes.

When an entire family goes to college at the same time, it’s motivating. For example, Gelon was going to take a gap year this year, but his family nudged him to go to TSU. Tajuan Dixon also plans to join his family next semester.

“It was an inspiration to see my sister, my little brothers, and my mother go,” Tajuan says. “So, I was like “I want to come as well”.”

If mom has taught her four kids anything it’s that it’s never too late.

“Mom always put forth the effort, you know what I’m saying,” comments Tajuan.

