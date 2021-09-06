Mother, children caught in crossfire of Saturday night shootout

CNN - Regional

By KTBS Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A mother and her two children were caught in the crossfire of Saturday night’s shootout in Shreveport.

Zuniga McGee says she was driving her kids home around 10:30 p.m. when she heard gunshots.

Frightened and unsure what to do, she drove through the intersection of Youree Drive and Bert Kouns, hoping to get away from danger.

“All I could hear was the gunshots in my car and the back window break. And, so I thought what if one of us had got shot. So, once I heard my back glass, I just punched on the gas because I didn’t want none of us to get shot, ” said Zuniga.

Zuniga’s car was struck at least a half dozen times. The back windshield was destroyed, and one bullet went through the driver’s side car door.

She and her two children were not harmed.

