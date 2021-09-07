3 people injured in bar shooting caught on camera

CNN - Regional

By Barmel Lyons

CONYERS, Georgia (WGCL) — A fight broke out and bullets went flying at Sudo Bar and Grill in Conyers late Sunday night.

Customers on a Facebook live saying they believe it started over a spilled drink.

A regular at Sudo Bar and Grill, Marcus, says he could not believe someone slipped a gun inside.

“They always search people, you know what I’m saying? So how he got in there with it? I don’t know,” he said.

Owner Brandt Bester told CBS46 that one of his three personal security guards patted down the customers, including the man accused of firing the weapon.

Bar surveillance video shows one guard attempting to jump in and stop the fight being shot in the leg and then crawling to the entrance for cover.

Meanwhile a customer at the bar was grazed by another bullet.

In the video, you can see the victim who was in the fight, shot in his arm and leg running away—the shooter following close behind. It’s then, an off-duty Rockdale Sheriff’s Deputy stepped in, grabbed the shooter, took his gun and took the suspect into custody.

The shooter has been identified as James Simpson, who has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

Patrons say people should think before resorting to violence.

“A lot of folks aren’t cut to walk away, which I feel like that would’ve been the biggest gesture for both of them. But, you know, when the liquor gets going anything can happen,” Marcus said.

