Bicyclist hit by vehicle last month dies

HONOLULU (KITV) — A 60-year-old man who was hit by a car while riding his bicycle last month died on Sunday.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. back on August 17th near the Ala Moana Beach Park.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a 26-year-old man turning from Ala Moana Boulevard onto Ala Moana Park Drive to enter the park where he allegedly struck the bicyclist as he was crossing the intersection.

The man was knocked from his bike and onto the road and taken to an area hospital in critical condition where he died on Sunday.

HPD also reports the victim not wearing a helmet and did not have any safety equipment on the bike and was reported outside of a marked crosswalk.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

An investigation into the accident is continuing.

