Family of 5 people killed in Dan River tubing accident file lawsuit against Duke Energy

EDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of five people killed in a North Carolina tubing accident have filed a lawsuit.

The filing alleges Duke Energy did not do enough to warn people about the dam on the Dan River, near Eden.

In June, nine people were floating at the dam when they all went over the edge.

A Duke worker spotted the survivors and called 911.

Since the accident, Duke has installed more warning signs at that dam.

