Man accused of killing his parents found dead inside vehicle

By Catherine Catoura

ROSWELL, Georgia (WGCL) — A man wanted in connection to the murder of a Roswell couple, his own parents, was found dead inside a vehicle in Henry County.

After a month long investigation, the Roswell Police Department located the couple’s son 30-year-old Duane Hall’s vehicle, a stolen Toyota Camry, in the woods near a reservoir off Indian Creek Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they found Hall dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle on Saturday, September 4.

At this time, there is no information on Duane Hall’s cause of death, however there is no indication of suspicious activity, and detectives are not searching for any other involved individuals, police told CBS46 News.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS(8477).

