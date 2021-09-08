Teacher challenges students to game of hopscotch

CNN - Regional

By Tammy Watford

ARDEN, North Carolina (WLOS) — Students at Koontz Intermediate celebrated the return to in-person learning with some outdoor fun.

Delana Parker decided to challenge her sixth-grade students to a game of hopscotch. After they beat her best time, she challenged them to create a course around the entire basketball court.

Parker said it’s important for kids to get some social interaction after a rough year-and-a-half.

“We’ve spent a year and a half not having normal school or, for some kids, no school at all. Some kids stayed remote the entire time. So, it’s been a long time since they’ve been able to be social and be around other kids,” Parker said.

“I think we did it to see what people’s ideas would be if there was a wacky hopscotch, and that’s what we did. We just made it fun,” sixth-grader Brennan said.

Parker, who is in her 19th year of teaching, said students were more excited than ever before to return to in-person learning.

