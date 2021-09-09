First-time hunters harvest big gator

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

STANLEY, Louisiana (KTBS) — It’s alligator hunting season in Louisiana and already a huge one has been harvested from a local lake.

The Gator Guys of Stanley – also known as D.J. Farris, Jay McClain, Dennis “Bebo” Farris and Newt Farris – caught a 11 foot, 6 inch gator weighing 467 pounds.

The first-time gator hunters caught the monster around 8:30 a.m. Monday north of Circle Drive Landing, which is located south of Stanley on Toledo Bend Reservoir. They all reported being shocked at the sheer size of the alligator as they pulled it out of the water.

Alligator hunting season started in the west zone of Louisiana on Sept. 1. It runs for 60 days.

Hunters are picked by a lottery system administered by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

LDWF provides more than 430 licensed resident alligator hunters the change to harvest over 1,290 alligators on about 50 wildlife management areas and public lakes throughout the state. Each applicant gets three harvest tags.

