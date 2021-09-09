Police: Man in custody after bank robbery

CNN - Regional

By FOX 12 Staff

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) — Milwaukie police say one man is in custody after a bank robbery on Wednesday.

At 9:56 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at Bank of the West, located at 11050 Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard. The suspect reportedly showed a threatening note to a teller demanding money, but no weapon was shown.

Schools in the immediate area were temporarily placed on lockdown during the search for the suspect.

A person matching the suspect’s description was located by police a short time later and taken into custody without incident.

He has been identified as 31-year-old Justin Jackley. Officers say he was in possession of stolen money from Bank of the West when he was arrested.

Jackley is currently under investigation by the FBI for other crimes throughout the Portland/Metro area.

He was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on outstanding warrants. Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Milwaukie Police Detective Tony Cereghino at 503-786-7476.

