Uber driver shot in NYC during attempted robbery dies, teen struck on street still critical

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WABC) — A 21-year-old Uber driver struck in the head during an attempted robbery in Harlem last weekend has died.

Authorities say Kuldip Singh succumbed to his injuries Wednesday after he was shot during an apparent robbery attempt on street just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

It happened in the vicinity of West 131st Street and Eighth Avenue, and a 15-year-old boy was also critically wounded.

Police say the gunman got into the Uber, which had a passenger at the time, in an ill-fated robbery attempt.

It’s unclear whom the shooter was firing at, but video shows a muzzle flash inside the car and the teenager drop outside on the sidewalk. A second flash is presumed to be the shot that killed Singh.

The passenger was uninjured and cooperating with police.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Singh, his passengers, and their loved ones after this horrific and senseless act of violence,” an Uber spokesperson said.

The teenager remains in critical condition.

The suspect ran from the scene, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.