FEMA nurses continue to fly into Hawaii,

By Eddie Dowd

HONOLULU (KITV) — Nurses from the Federal Emergency Management Agency continue to fly into Hawaii to help assist the state’s health care system.

The Alohilani Resort reports it’s now housing around 400 of them.

This morning dozens of traveling nurses boarded buses in Waikiki to work shifts at hospitals around the island.

Management at Alohaliani says more nurses come in every week from all over the country.

The most recent group flying in on Saturday from states like Texas, Illionois, Michigan and Arizona.

The federal government is devoting forty six million dollars to bring in more than 500 traveling nurses to the state.

The first group started arriving in the middle of August.

Management at Alohilani says the nurses typically stay for about 6-8 weeks before heading back to the U.S. Mainland.

