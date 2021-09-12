CNN - Regional

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

Candler, North Carolina (WLOS) — Many businesses were completely destroyed by the flooding from Tropical Storm Fred on Aug. 17, including the Dawg House Salon of Candler.

The owner, Michelle Jenkins, said her building was 68 inches underwater and even had a storage building swept away in the flood.

Saturday, the business held a free drive-thru nail clinic outdoors to thank the community for its support over the past almost month since the flood.

Owner of dog grooming salon destroyed in flood holds free event to show thanks

They also collected donations to be put directly toward rebuilding the grooming salon.

Jenkins said she hopes to open the salon as soon as possible to continue serving her community.

“I never realized until this flood how important I was to my community and how much they do love me and they love the Dawg House — and they love how we treat their dogs here,” Jenkins said. “I want to give back because they’re just as important to me as I am to them.”

More than 150 cars came out to participate in the free nail clinic Saturday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.