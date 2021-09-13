1 dead after explosion sparks house, car fires

CNN - Regional

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) — One person is dead following an explosion at a home in Troutdale early Monday morning, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating what led up to the explosion in the 600 block of 42nd Circle. The Gresham Fire Department, police and sheriff’s office responded to the home at about 2:20 a.m.

There is a house and cars involved in the explosion, although it is unclear where the explosion began. A house and car were badly damaged. The fire also spread to other cars.

One neighbor told FOX 12 he was sleeping and woke up after hearing an explosion that shook his home. He then saw several others. He also saw flames high above the trees in the area.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is responding to the scene and assisting into the investigation of the explosion and fire.

MCSO said there is no threat of additional explosions or a threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the identity of the person killed or the cause of the explosion.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when FOX 12 receives more information.

