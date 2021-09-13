Duo opening bookstore in downtown Idaho Falls this fall

CNN - Regional

By Rett Nelson

IDAHO FALLS (eastidahonews.com) — Getting lost in the pages of a good book is one of Amanda Poitevin’s favorite pastimes.

The former Taylorview Middle School Teacher took over The Book Shelf in January, a used bookstore her husband, Michael Barber, opened about 10 years ago. Several months ago, she started thinking about expanding. As she told her friend, Whitney Holmes, about it, they eventually decided to open a bookstore together.

Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop is slated to open in mid-November at 343 A Street. Poitevin tells EastIdahoNews.com the business will include a robust selection of new books for children and adults “that are curated to the local interests.”

“A well-curated selection of books that’s not decided by a corporate chain,” Poitevin explains. “Current bestsellers and the newest interesting books that are coming out (will also be available).”

Specific titles like, “Trails of Eastern Idaho” by Margaret Fuller and Jerry Painter is an example of a local title that will be offered. There will be a treehouse for kids to read and play in, along with a counter and barstools where customers can enjoy snacks and drinks like coffee, tea and pastries.

She and Holmes are planning to host book signings, storytime and other events once the shop is up and running.

“We want Winnie & Mo’s to welcome people in and invite them to stay a while,” Holmes says.

Poitevin is planning to run The Book Shelf in conjunction with Winnie and Mo’s, which is named after Poitevin’s son, Winston, and Holmes’ daughter, Maureen.

“We used to get together with our kids, who are little, and we called them Winnie and Mo, and so that’s where the name of the bookstore came from,” says Poitevin.

Poitevin enjoys breezing through a Harry Potter book like other connoisseurs, but some of her other favorites include “The Outlander” series by Diana Gabaldon, “The Red Tent” by Anita Diamant and titles by Amy Tan.

“I love books that take me into a different place, a different time period, or into a different world than the one we live in,” Poitevin says.

She’s looking forward to recommending titles and sharing her passion for reading and books with customers.

Renovations on the A Street building are currently underway. A grand opening celebration is in the works for Saturday, November 27.

