Man dead, at least 4 students injured after school bus crash in Idaho

By Eric Grossarth, Nate Eaton

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — One man is dead and four students were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus and pickup truck.

It happened at the intersection of 15th East and 65th North in Bonneville County around 8:09 a.m. Monday. The Bonneville Joint School District 93 bus was tipped on its side in a field with the front window smashed. The pickup truck was on the side of the road crashed near a fence.

Over 40 students from Rocky Mountain Middle School and Bonneville High School were on bus No. 22. They were checked out by paramedics and the four students were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The person who died was not on the bus, according to Idaho Falls Fire spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

The driver of the bus was uninjured, according to a District 93 news release.

Investigators say the bus was driving South on 15th East when the pickup heading East on 65th North ran a stop sign. The driver of the truck died at the scene of the crash. His name has not been released as deputies are still trying to notify his family of the crash.

As of 10:30 a.m., all the children had been picked up by their parents after being clear by medical personnel.

“We are grateful for the cooperation and support of our parents in helping to respond to this situation this morning,” said District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme in the news release. “While our transportation department has a very safe driving record, accidents can occur. We encourage our community to always drive carefully and to be especially mindful of our school buses.”

At least four ambulances, several fire trucks, Idaho Falls Police and Bonneville County Sheriff deputies responded to the crash.

