Mother killed while crossing street with 2-year-old son

By KABC Staff

PLAYA DEL REY, California (KABC) — A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a mother and injured her 2-year-old son near Dockweiler State Beach over the weekend.

The mother was crossing the street with her child Saturday night in the 8800 block of Vista Del Mar when they were hit by a Toyota 4Runner, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman, only described as being in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and the child was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Additional details about the suspect vehicle were not immediately available.

