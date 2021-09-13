Tanya Fear: Friends say British actress has gone missing from Los Angeles home

CNN - Regional

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Friends and family are pleading for the public’s help finding a British actress who has been missing in Los Angeles for several days.

Tanyaradzwa “Tanya” Fear, 31, has appeared in the British TV series “Doctor Who” and the film “Kick-Ass 2” among other projects and had recently launched a standup comedy career.

Friends says Fear, who lives near the Hollywood Bowl, was last seen three days ago at the Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirms a missing-persons report was filed on Sept. 9.

Fear’s manager tells Eyewitness News he spoke with her just over a week ago and she was fine.

“Since she’s been here, she’s had a great career and this is just the beginning,” said manager Alex Cole. “We’re obviously concerned and (hope) we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD or reach out to the Twitter account set up by her friends @FindTanyaFear.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.