Ameren Missouri crews restoring power in Louisiana rescue abandoned horse

CNN - Regional

By STEPHANIE BAUMER, DIGITAL CONTENT PRODUCER

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Ameren Missouri workers restoring power in Louisiana rescued a horse.

The utility company said a dehydrated and malnourished horse was found tied to a tree. Ameren workers notified a horse rescue facility, which transported the animal to a foster farm.

Ameren Missouri’s team then collected money to pay for veterinarian bills. The horse is now called Ameren and is expected to make a full recovery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.