Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends Julius Jones’ sentence be commuted

By Christine Stanwood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 Monday to recommend death row inmate Julius Jones for commutation.

Jones was convicted for the 1999 murder of 45-year-old Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

Monday’s decision brought high emotions from Jones’ supporters and Howell’s loved ones. The decision to take Jones off of death row will now be up to Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“That one step, we have some more to take forward,” Jones’ mother, Madeline Davis-Jones, said. “I’m just praising and thanking the Lord.”

Jones’ supporters celebrated the ruling, and his family cried tears of relief.

“Speechless. In a good place,” Davis-Jones said.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board met to hear from Howell’s family as well as from prosecutors representing the district attorney and Jones’ attorneys.

Ultimately, the board voted in favor to recommend a commutation for Jones. One of the board members said the decision was not easy.

“To be put simply, I have doubts about this case. I cannot ignore those doubts, especially when the stakes are life and death,” said Adam Luck, a member of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. “For this reason, my vote is ‘yes,’ and I recommend commuting the sentence to life with the possibility of parole.”

Jones has always maintained his innocence. The recommendation now goes to Stitt.

Davis-Jones said she doesn’t have a message for the governor.

“I don’t know what to say to him,” Davis-Jones said. “Just that I love him, and I know he’s going to do right.”

Stitt’s office released a statement, saying: “The governor takes his role in this process seriously and will carefully consider the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation as he does in all cases.”

