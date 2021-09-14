Veterans, bikers and community members come together to escort the body of Marine killed in Afghanistan with procession

CNN - Regional

By Mayra Franco

Click here for updates on this story

PLYMOUTH, Indiana (WBND-LD) — 22-year-old Indiana Marine Humberto Sanchez was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in the Afghanistan attack in Kabul’s Airport on August 26th.

His body is being transported back home and will be arriving on Sunday at the Grissom Air Reserve Base as they escort him back to Logansport later this morning around 10:45 a.m.

Members of the community, veterans and bikers are gathering to show their support by meeting up at a Love’s Truck Stop at 5 a.m. in Plymouth and making their way to the Grissom Air Reserve Base.

Some even driving many miles to attend the procession.

Pat Davis, who is a military veteran, rode 60 miles on his motorcycle to get to Love’s Truck Stop.

Davis said when he heard that one of the service members who died was one of our very own from Indiana, it touched very close to home.

They are expecting more than 2,000 bikers to come together to ride from all over the state.

“We hope that this brings peace to the family knowing that, you know, there’s 13 service men that died supporting our country and they just need to know that they’re not alone,” Davis said.

Police are suggesting the following viewing areas for the procession to the public for those who want to attend:

Locations: Foreman Drive near Grissom Air Reserve Base along State Road 218 and U.S. 35 in Walton and all along the entire route in Logansport.

Following up details:

The group took off at 6:20 a.m. towards Grissom Air Reserve Base to join other groups from around the state.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.