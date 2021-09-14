Woman arrested for allegedly stealing over $43,000 from dependent adult

CNN - Regional

By Emily Andersen

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (Quad-City Times) — An Eldridge woman was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing more than $43,000 from a dependent adult.

Katherine Anna Dreher, 35, was the victim’s designated caretaker, according to the arrest affidavit. Dreher had reportedly been writing checks in the victim’s name since 2019 and used the victim’s debit card, compiling charges of over $43,000.

Dreher lived in a duplex owned by the victim, and the victim was her neighbor. The victim’s door was usually left unlocked to give Dreher full access, but text messages show Dreher had been in the victim’s residence without permission, according to the affidavit.

Dreher has been charged with dependent adult abuse-exploitation over $100 and forgery, both class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison. She’s also been charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and child endangerment, a misdemeanor.

She’s currently being held in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $12,000.

