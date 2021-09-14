Woman injured after large tree falls onto her car while driving

CNN - Regional

By Catherine Catoura

Click here for updates on this story

LILBURN, Georgia (WGCL) — A woman was injured on Monday afternoon after a large tree fell onto Harmony Grove Road in Lilburn.

No one else was inside the car at the time of the incident and neighbors rushed in to help the woman. They say the woman was complaining about her head hurting.

Residents in the area told CBS46 that the tree had visible rot for about a year now and limbs would fall from the tree.

They also told CBS46 that the city had already cut off parts of the tree after receiving complaints.

The local utility company says it will be out again on Tuesday to finish clearing the scene.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.