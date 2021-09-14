Woman sitting against MAX tracks killed by train

CNN - Regional

By FOX 12 STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) — A woman died after being hit by a MAX train in Gresham early on Monday morning, according to Gresham police.

Police said just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, it responded to a secluded part of the rail line. It said an initial investigation showed a westbound MAX Blue Line train was traveling between the Civic Drive station and Ruby Junction when it hit a woman. The woman appeared to have been sitting against the track and died when she was hit by the train.

Police said the train wasn’t able to stop in time. The operator was cooperative and showed no signs of impairment. The area where the crash occurred is fenced and not intended for pedestrian traffic.

Gresham police said the woman is believed to be in her late 30s but hasn’t released her identity.

MAX Blue Line resumed regular service just after 6 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.