Teachers awarded hundreds through College Football Playoff Foundation

By Shelby Myers

MOBILE COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — Getting some extra cash is always a nice surprise and Tuesday, two Mobile County teachers received a couple hundred bucks to help further education in some of our local schools.

The College Football Playoff Foundation partnered with Mobile’s Lending Tree Bowl and the University of South Alabama to surprise two Mobile County Public Schools teachers with some cash through the Extra Yard program.

Sherrie Dyal, Executive Director of the Lending Tree bowl said Murphy High School history teacher Krystle Smith was chosen based on her unique educational style.

Smith said, “I like to try to bring as much personal history, and local history as possible for the kids were watching the videos and they recognize Africatown they recognize the bridge. They can make connections to that rather than just a bigger picture in world history.”

Smith said She plans to use the grand for technology and other classroom supplies.

Science teacher at Phillips Prepatory School Darlene Castelin received $550 to enhance the school’s outdoor classroom.

Castelin said, “We’re going to add an additional part to the garden where we can do a fenced in area and have some walkways and garden boxes to attach to the actual classroom.”

Ten more grants will be handed out to ten other teachers during the Lending Tree Bowl on December 18th.

