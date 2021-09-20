Cops: Officer hit by driver of stolen car

CNN - Regional

By Mike Agogliati, Rob Polansky

FARMINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A police officer was struck by the driver of a stolen car early Monday morning.

If happened in Farmington.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an active theft in the area of 1 Talcott Notch Rd. at approximately 12:50 a.m.

Police said someone was after a catalytic converter.

Upon arrival, officers said they located the suspect vehicle and attempted to contact its occupants. The driver fled, but beforehand managed to pin an officer between the officer’s vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle.

Additional officers pursued the vehicle a short distance and the driver crashed into the woods where the suspect or suspects fled on foot. The vehicle was determined to be stolen out of Middletown.

Multiple K9 teams searched the area for whoever was in the vehicle but were unable to locate them.

The officer who was struck was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford by ambulance. Police said he sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was prepped for surgery that was scheduled to happen later Monday.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information was asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400

