Fire at historic church ruled an arson

By Nick Sloan, Jackson Hicks

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives believes a Saturday morning fire at a Kansas City church was an arson.

The Harlem Baptist Church caught fire Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m. It was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

The structure was not destroyed and crews were able to contain the fire to one area of the building, keeping it away from the sanctuary.

About $90,000 of damage was done to the church, which was one of the last standing buildings of the old Harlem, MO. neighborhood. Harlem was annexed by Kansas City in the 1950s.

There were no reported injuries.

Authorities say they will pursue a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474–TIPS.

