Cooler and windy to start the week

today at 6:30 AM
Published 5:58 AM

An area of low pressure accompanied by a frontal zone means gusty winds and lowered visibility today.

Highs across the Western U.S., including here in the Valley will be lower than normal after a very hot weekend.

Here, that means highs near 101, a few degrees below normal.

Winds will ease into midweek, and highs will start to climb. By the end of the week, highs return to those lower one-teens. Summer officially begins on Thursday with the Summer Solstice at 1:50 p.m.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

