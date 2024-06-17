Cooler and windy to start the week

An area of low pressure accompanied by a frontal zone means gusty winds and lowered visibility today.

Highs across the Western U.S., including here in the Valley will be lower than normal after a very hot weekend.

Here, that means highs near 101, a few degrees below normal.

Winds will ease into midweek, and highs will start to climb. By the end of the week, highs return to those lower one-teens. Summer officially begins on Thursday with the Summer Solstice at 1:50 p.m.