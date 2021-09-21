Lenox Square enacts new policy for mall goers

CNN - Regional

By REBEKKA SCHRAMM

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — A new policy at Lenox Square requiring minors to have a parent or guardian present with them at the mall goes into effect at 3 p.m.

The popular Buckhead shopping center announced at the start of September it will implement the change after a concerning amount of crime was reported in the area.

“Lenox Square is committed to providing a pleasant and family-friendly shopping environment for all guests. The program is in response to feedback from the community and community leaders, as the center reinforces its commitment to the community to provide a pleasant, family-friendly shopping environment. We are establishing a Youth Supervision Policy as an enhancement to our existing safety plan and to deter activity that is disruptive to our community,” a spokesperson with the mall told CBS46.

The string of violent acts includes the shooting of a Lenox Square security guard by two 15-year-olds in June.

Once the youth supervision program goes into effect, all mall-goers under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian with them during the duration of their visit to Lenox Square every day after 3 p.m. The supervising adult will need to be 21-years-old or older.

