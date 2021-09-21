Mail carrier injured in Hartford stabbing, suspect taken into custody
By KAITLYN NAPLES
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — A mail carrier was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after he was stabbed.
Police said they arrested 21-year-old Malique Jackson and charged him with first-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon and breach of peace.
They said the stabbing happened just after 1:30 p.m. on West Morningside Street.
The male postal worker, who was only identified as a man in his 50s, was stabbed in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
While police searched the area, a West Hartford K9 officer tracked down Jackson.
Jackson was detained.
There’s no word on a motive at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
