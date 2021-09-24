Cincinnati woman, world’s biggest Reds fan, celebrates 105th birthday

CNN - Regional

By WLWT Digital Staff

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Happy birthday to Ruth Watkins.

Born in 1916, Watkins is celebrating her 105th birthday on Friday. And she’s not your average centenarian.

Watkins may be the world’s biggest Cincinnati Reds fan. She’s been watching the Reds since they played at Crosley Field.

She even threw out the first pitch at Great American Ball Park in 2013 ahead of her 97th birthday.

Watkins was featured earlier this week on the “Today” show, with her face appearing on the show’s Smucker’s birthday jar.

