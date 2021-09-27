Man shot dead in driveway, suspect nabbed

CNN - Regional

By Shain Bergan

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (KCTV) — A man was shot and killed in a Lee’s Summit subdivision on Sunday night, with another man being taken into custody shortly afterward.

Police responded at 9:20 p.m. to Southwest BurningWood Drive, just north of Eagle View Drive on a call of a disturbance. Responding officers found a man dead in a driveway from a shooting. They also found another man at the scene, who police took into custody without incident.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other, and investigators are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

No other suspects are being sought, and the victim’s name is being withheld until family members have been notified.

