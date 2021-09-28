Custom pool table from WNC requested for movie series currently being filmed

CNN - Regional

By Rex Hodge

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Filming of the Amazon-Prime sci-fi series, “The Peripheral,” is underway in Marshall, and a part of Western North Carolina history is about to take the set.

The show calls for a pool table with an old-time look to it.

The set coordinator is renting one, custom-made by WNC Billiards in Waynesville. The business owner says it’s built with 130-year old wood from a tobacco barn in Graham County.

Danny Clements says it racks up perfectly with the movie’s style.

“I don’t know how famous our pool table will be, but it will be kind of cool to see something we’ve done, built from scratch,” says Clements.

Clements will deliver the solid oak pool table to the movie set in Marshall Tuesday morning, Sept. 28. He says for the movie, the blue felt will be replaced with traditional, championship green felt.

