Las Vegas man pleads not guilty to 12 counts stemming from attack on US Capitol

CNN - Regional

By KIM PASSOTH

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — Nathaniel DeGrave, 32, of Las Vegas was arraigned Monday afternoon in the District of Columbia and pleaded not guilty to all 12 counts outlined in an indictment against him.

The federal offenses include conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

As Congress was in the process of counting electoral votes during the joint session on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the capitol.

DeGrave, who called himself the “king of Las Vegas” on social media, is accused of traveling to D.C. with two other men with guns and protective gear, including gas masks, helmets and body armor, as well as knives and walkie talkies.

The FBI included a photo in an initial criminal complaint allegedly showing DeGrave wearing the full protective gear after he forcibly got past exterior barricades and law enforcement officers to allegedly breach the capitol.

DeGrave is accused of pushing several Capitol Police officers guarding an exterior door to the Capitol rotunda.

The indictment claims DeGrave and others wrestled past more officers and eventually managed to enter the gallery, a balcony overlooking the Senate chamber, where DeGrave reportedly shouted to the others to “take laptops, paperwork, take everything.”

Five people died either shortly before, during, or immediately following the riots. More than 100 officers were assaulted.

In the eight months since, more than 600 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states, including at least 185 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

DeGrave remains in custody pending his next court hearing on Oct. 21.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.