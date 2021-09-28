Portland police report 16 separate shootings over weekend, killing one person and injuring 10 people

CNN - Regional

By FOX 12 STAFF

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau announced on Monday that over the weekend 16 shootings were reported.

On September 24, at 1:56 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Northwest 21st Avenue. When they arrived they learned three men had been shot. One died at the scene, one was transported by ambulance, and the other drove in a private vehicle to a hospital.

On September 25, at 6:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of North Sacramento Street and North Williams Avenue on the report of a shooting. A man associated to the incident was later admitted to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. (Case #21-267694)

At 5:20 p.m., officers were sent to a shooting that took place at the intersection of Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers discovered a juvenile shooting victim and immediately administered emergency first-aid. The juvenile was conscious and breathing at the time of transport to a local hospital. (Case #21-269152)

On September 26, at 2:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 Block of Northeast Broadway on reports of multiple shots fired. Three adult victims, 2 women and 1 man, were found and officers applied a tourniquet to one of the victims. They were all transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. (Case #21-268543)

At 8:28 p.m., officers were sent to a local hospital after a male shooting victim was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting is thought to have occurred in the 6200 Block of Southeast Foster Street. (Case #21-269295)

At 11:12 p.m., officers responded to the 12100 Block of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard on the reports of a shooting. They located an adult male suffering from a non-life threatening injury. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. (Case #21-269430)

Witnesses or individuals with information are encouraged to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference the corresponding case number.

Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers of Oregon that offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.

