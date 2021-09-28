Soaking rainfall a good reminder to start checking on storm drains near your home

CNN - Regional

By DREW REEVES

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — It is feeling more like the fall we are used to here in the Pacific Northwest with another round of soaking rain.

That rain can lead to concerns on our roads, though, once we start to see more leaves falling. That should start happening soon.

That’s why the Portland Bureau of Transportation hopes to refresh Portlanders on what to do with nearby storm drains. Keeping drains clear is essential in fall and winter.

“With more than 58,000 storm drains all around Portland, we really need the public to be mindful of the storm drain around your home or business,” Dylan Rivera, a spokesman for PBOT, said.

PBOT is asking people to adopt a storm drain. They say that means locating a storm drain near your home and business and regularly checking on it to make sure that it is clear of leaves and debris.

They say to rake everything to about 12 inches from the curb. They say once those leaves pile up, you can put them in your green yard debris bin.

PBOT says if this isn’t done, then roads can become hazardous with large puddles and flooding.

Rivera says checking on your local storm drains about once a week can help everyone avoid that kind of situation.

“This is a really good preparedness aspect that everyone should get to know,” he said.

However, Rivera said if you do clear your drains and you notice that water still is ponding, or there is blockage underneath the drain that you can’t get to, call PBOT and let the city take care of that.

