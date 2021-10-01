Couple injured in black bear attack

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A couple was treated for injuries and released Wednesday evening after a bear attack in the parking area of the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

National Park Service officials said the couple was having a picnic on a hill near the Folk Art Center when they were alerted to a bear by their unleashed dog, which ran towards the bear while barking.

“Likely aggravated by the dog, the bear acted defensively toward the dog and the couple,” park officials said in a news release. “Over the next several minutes, there were repeated attacks by the bear while the couple retreated with their dog to the safety of their vehicle.”

Officials said the couple drove themselves to Mission Hospital where they were both treated for their injuries and released.

Citing the “bold and aggressive nature of this attack,” park officials have temporarily closured all trails in the area of the Folk Art Center and outdoor food is prohibited.

Closures and restrictions include: -The Mountains to Sea Trail from the intersection with the Visitor Center Loop Trail near parkway milepost 384 to Riceville Rd. Bridge at milepost 382 -The Folk Art Center Nature Loop Trail and all trails accessed off of Bull Mountain Road -Picnicking is prohibited between the Asheville Visitor Center and adjacent parking areas near parkway milepost 384 to the Haw Creek Overlook near milepost 380

Park rangers and wildlife biologists are working to capture the bear involved in this incident. Officials say the offending bear will be humanely euthanized if captured and positively identified, per park and NC Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) protocol.

Officials remind parkway visitors are reminded that the fall is a critical feeding period for bears before they enter winter hibernation. Park visitors are reminded to take necessary precautions and be BearWise while in bear country, including properly following food storage regulations, keeping pets leashed and remaining at a safe viewing distance from bears.

If you’re attacked by a black bear, rangers strongly recommend fighting back with any object available and remember that bears may view you and your pets as prey. Though rare, attacks on humans do occur, and can cause injuries or death.

