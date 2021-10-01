Sheriff: Man arrested after road rage incident

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested after a road rage incident on Thursday.

It happened in Beaverton when a white Subaru drove in-between two cars and then pulled into an intersection despite having a red light at Southwest Cedar Hills and Walker Road.

The sheriff’s office says before that, the driver of the Subaru got into a fight with a minivan, then pulled out an airsoft rifle and fired it at the van. That’s when the driver took off.

Deputies were able to identify the driver as Anthony Allen. He was arrested after deputies found him near a park with an airsoft gun.

He is now facing several charges. The sheriff’s office says the fight between drivers happened just before 5:20 p.m. and Allen was arrested by 5:40 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.