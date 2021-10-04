K-9 deputy at home after being shot multiple times

CNN - Regional

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WLOS) — A Greenville County K-9 deputy who was shot multiple times during an hours-long standoff last week has been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

Authorities say on Wednesday, Sept. 29, deputies were dispatched to Gunter Road just after 7 p.m. after reports of a suspect wanted for attempting to kill someone by shooting at them multiple times.

Authorities arrived on the scene where a standoff ensued. During the incident

K-9 deputy Nikos was able to bite the suspect, allowing for SWAT to enter the home and arrest the suspect but suffered multiple gunshots. K-9 Nikos was rushed to medical care at Upstate Vet Emergency + Specialty Care where he underwent surgery for his injuries on Friday, Oct. 1.

On Monday, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office shared that Nikos was released and able to go home to continue his recovery!

The suspect, Anthony Shay Hawthorne, 44, was transported to the hospital for injuries from the dog but and later transported to the Greenville County Detention Center.

Hawthorne is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and cruelty to a police dog.

