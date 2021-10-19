Grambling students talk about safety after 2 fatal campus shootings

By T W Starr

GRAMBLING, Louisiana (KTBS) — A quiet day on the campus of Grambling State University on Monday.

Classes were canceled for Monday and Tuesday following a shooting early Sunday morning that left one dead and seven wounded and a second shooting Wednesday in which one person and several others were injured.

There were a few students walking around the campus and they spoke about all of the bad publicity these shootings have brought the university.

Some also mentioned the 7 days of fasting and prayer that is currently underway for those that want to take part in asking for divine intervention to stop the violence.

KTBS also asked if the students were concerned about their safety on campus in light of recent events?

“Yes, of course it’s concerning … but the staff and faculty, President Gallot are doing everything they can to make sure that we are safe and make sure that changes are set in place for us as we move forward from this,” a student said.

“It’s crazy because I don’t even think the people that were shooting were even students on campus. So it’s people off campus that come here, risking other people’s lives and taking other people’s lives. I just hate to see it really,” said Tyson Duncan, a Grambling student.

Louisiana State Police is heading up the investigation for both shootings. They told KTBS Monday there are no updates or new information to pass along right now.

