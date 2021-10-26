Family members devastated after landlord is accused of killing a tenant over heating complaint

By Emily Rittman

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A landlord is facing charges after investigators say he stabbed a tenant to death over a heating complaint.

Gordon McBeth is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

Darryl “Brent” Gilland Jr.’s family members are devastated and in shock that a tenant’s request could turn deadly. They say his fiancée tried to save him.

“He was Samantha’s life and Samantha was his life. They met and he wanted to take care of her,” Gilland’s mother Donna Groves said. “He wanted to be the man of the house and take care of her and that’s our job now.”

Samantha Pohlman says the horrific chain of events began after a chilly night inside the home the couple was renting. They had an agreement with their landlord that they would pay a lower amount of rent because they would help remodel the home.

“He just messaged him like, ‘hey, can we please just do something about the heating situation,” Pohlman said.

She says they were cordial in their request.

“At first, the guy was perfectly nice about it. He was like, ‘yeah I’ll come over and we’ll do that’ and then just out of nowhere he completely flipped and acted like we were asking too much and being a complete burden,” Pohlman said.

On Friday October 22nd around 3:30 p.m., witnesses said they heard McBeth speeding and driving erratically into the driveway. Pohlman said McBeth got out and threw insulation at her and said if that wasn’t good enough, he would kill her fiancé. Investigators say McBeth stabbed Gilland more than 30 times.

“Over nothing,” Groves said. “I’m still in shock. I still can’t believe it.”

During the attack, Pohlman ran for help. Witnesses told police they heard “horrific screaming” and came to help. One bystander held McBeth at gunpoint until officers arrived.

“The neighbors are heroes,” Groves said. “Sam is a hero.”

Pohlman says she is grateful for those who held McBeth until officers arrived.

“I’m glad they caught him, but it doesn’t make it hurt any less,” Pohlman said.

Gilland’s relatives are now forced to prepare for a funeral.

“That’s my baby. My son was a very gentle, loving, caring, and would do anything for anybody,” Groves said. “He did not deserve this. No one deserves it, but he especially did not deserve this.”

Relatives said Gilland was very close with his grandparents who are buried in Indiana. The family feels it is right to bring him back to Indiana to be laid to rest near his grandparents. Family members have created a GoFundMe page to help with those expenses.

McBeth is currently held on a $1 million dollar bond. He entered a not guilty plea in court Monday. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for November 2nd.

