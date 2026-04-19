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Local Forecast

Warm to start the workweek; cooler, breezier weather to return

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Published 3:21 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – What a beautiful weekend it has been in the Coachella Valley! Temperatures have climbed into the low 90s so far, a few degrees above our seasonal average of about 87°F. We're set to see a warm start to the workweek before a midweek cooldown.

Winds this weekend have been nice and calm. Our FutureTrack models indicate a brief increase in our winds this evening, but calmer conditions return again Monday morning. The breezes start to really strengthen Tuesday and Wednesday, where we could see gusts around 40-50 MPH in our windier spots.

Expect a similar setup for Monday compared to Sunday: a comfortable morning, then temps climb through the upper 80s by lunchtime.

Highs across the board look to be in the low- to mid-90s.

The 90s to start the workweek is the exception on our 7-Day forecast! Low pressure will bring cooler, breezier weather into the picture starting Tuesday, bottoming out in the low 80s on Wednesday. Another round of breezes could return for next weekend, which could play a role in your Stagecoach plans as festival season continues. Stay tuned for that!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

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Gavin Nguyen

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