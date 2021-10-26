KC women’s soccer getting $70 million stadium on the riverfront

By Shain Bergan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Owners of Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League team announced Tuesday morning that they’re planning to build a $70 million stadium on the riverfront.

The planned 11,000-seat stadium would open in 2024 on the east end of Berkley Riverfront in Kansas City. The team will release more details and talk about the plans at a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the site.

The stadium will be the first ever to be built specifically for a professional women’s soccer team in the U.S.

“From the beginning, our vision has been to create a player-first experience, and facilities for our team that match not only the elite level of these incredible athletes, but also the passionate support of the Kansas City metro and our fans,” said KC NWSL Co-Founder and Co-Owner Chris Long. “We believe this significant investment and commitment will shape a stronger future for our entire region and our athletes.”

The stadium will be entirely privately financed, according to the team. Design and construction partners include Generator Studio, JE Dunn and Monarch Build.

The team had already announced plans for a privately-funded $15 million training facility in Riverside. They will play their 2022 home matches at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS.

The Kansas City NWSL team is toward the end of its first season. They currently play at Legends Field. Their last match of the season is Saturday.

