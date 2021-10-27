‘i just want people to know’: Rabid coyote attacks teenager; Teen and mother warn others to be cautious

By Jessica Albert

OVERLEA, Maryland (WJZ) — A Baltimore County teenager attacked by a rabid coyote is warning other people about rabid animal attacks.

WJZ interviewed the teen and his mother who did not want to be identified.

“I was scared,” the teen said. ”It wasn’t too much pain. It was a little bit stinging after when I like walk on it.”

The attack happened on Oct. 20 on a trail near Holt Park while the teen was out training for cross country.

“I stopped because I saw something in the middle of the woods,” the teen said. “It was like this gray wolf-looking creature. I didn’t know it was a coyote at first.”

The family said this is the same coyote that attacked a man and his dog on the same day in Holt Park.

The Baltimore County Department of Health found that the coyote tested positive for rabies.

People who take regular walks in the area heard about the attacks and are keeping an eye out for other rabid animals.

“We are a little more cautious and mindful and aware and I was looking around quite a bit as we were walking but we feel pretty comfortable,” Don Street of Rosedale said.

The teen had to go to the hospital for his bite. His mother said he needs four sets of rabies shots.

“It’s just annoying because I had to keep going back to get shots,” the teen said. I had to miss some of my classes.”

The family says they never expected something like this to happen to them. They want other families to be careful.

“I just want people to know, you know, to be aware of animals and if they’re scratched or bit by an animal to make sure you definitely get medical attention right away,” the teen’s mother said.

Doctors did give the teen tips on what to do if this happens again, they told him to make loud noises and not to run so the coyote won’t chase. The health department also says it is important to make sure your pet’s rabies vaccinations are up to date.

