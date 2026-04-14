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Local Forecast

Calmer and pleasant through the middle of the week

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Updated
today at 5:02 PM
Published 3:41 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – A stretch of dry and pleasant weather continues across the Coachella Valley through Wednesday, with winds gradually weakening and temperatures warming back to near seasonal averages. Breezier conditions return Thursday as stronger onshore flow develops and we could see gusts up to 35-45 mph across the deserts. By Friday and Saturday, winds shift more offshore, leading to a warming trend locally while gusty northeast winds impact areas along the mountain slopes.

For now, overnight lows remain on the chillier side for your Wednesday morning.

Temperatures climb into near 86°F for Palm Springs tomorrow, continuing our gradual warming trend. These numbers are very seasonal for this time of year, when we expect highs, on average, in the mid- to upper-80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, winds ease and temperatures climb, with highs trending 5-10 degrees above average by Sunday. Overall, it’s shaping up to be a warm and pleasant weekend after a brief midweek cooldown and gusty period.

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Katie Boer

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