Airbnb attempts to halt Portland Halloween parties

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Airbnb is sending a reminder to Portlanders letting them know the company will be treating this Halloween differently than past ones: by cracking down on parties.

To prevent parties, Airbnb said they will be blocking one-night reservations on Halloween weekend except for guests who have a track record of positive reviews on the site.

Airbnb, which prohibits unauthorized parties, previously introduced a similar tactic in 2020, which the company said resulted in 49 percent less parties taking place. In Portland, Airbnb says this turned away over 200 people from booking entire homes for parties. The approach, however, didn’t factor in guests with positive reviews from prior stays – a recent consideration for one-night rental blocks on New Year’s Eve and July 4.

“Airbnb remains committed to taking steps to help prevent and deter unauthorized and large parties,” the company said in a news release. “Our party ban has become a foundational component of our trust and safety strategy, and we are continuing to invest in products and systems to complement that policy and promote safe and responsible travel.”

The one-night rental block is also in effect throughout the United States.

