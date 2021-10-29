Alabama man caught on camera stealing Halloween decorations

By Shelby Myers

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Things are seriously starting to get spooky in Mobile, just off the Theodore-Dawes exit.

Halloween decorations went missing and security cameras are showing just what happened. An unidentified man, or maybe men, took off with them.

FOX10 News Spoke with another woman this week who wants her stolen decorations returned.

Karen Fuller said, “I have a few extra decorations. So I brought them to work and for the kids, and then this low life comes and takes our decorations. What kind of person does that?”

Fuller works at an apartment complex on Sperry Rd. in Theodore. She took a fake spider and two Frankenstein figures to work to get everyone there in the Halloween spirit.

Well, what’s more spooky than true crime?

Fuller said security cameras at the apartment complex caught a man taking her donated decorations. First, you see him nab the two Frankensteins and then he comes back for her spider.

“We came in that morning, and I’m straightening up the spider web, and I didn’t even realize it was missing. That early in the morning, my brain is not working. Anyway, Amy was like ‘did you take your spider down?’ I was like no! Oh my god,” said Fuller.

Fuller said the security cameras caught the man around 4am Monday. That’s about an hour before a homeowner FOX10 News spoke with Monday, said a man stole her fall decorations that same day around 5am.

Fuller’s office and the woman’s home are about two miles from each other.

So, could it be the same guy?

In a side by side, there are some similarities. The shoes and shorts seem to match but the shirts are different.

As police investigate to see if the two cases are related, Fuller hopes he’s caught so she can get her decorations back.

She said, “It’s ridiculous! We do this for the kids, and us, of course, you know, I love it. But I mean why? It just makes me so mad. Ugh! It makes me so mad.”

